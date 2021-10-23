Anambra 2021: Ozigbo vows to fix abandoned Ndiokolo access roads

Valentine Ozigbo, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the November 6, 2021 Anambra State governorship election, has decried the condition of roads in the state.

Ozigbo gave this indication when he visited the Ogboji-Ndiokolo-Ufuma Road in Orumba area of Anambra State.

The road had been rendered impassible due to massive gully erosion and abandoned for some years.

He promised that his administration would fix the road within one year in office if elected, saying the road is a strategic road as it leads to other communities, including Ndiokpeze, Akpo and Ajalli.

Ozigbo said: “It is sad that Anambra’s infrastructure has deteriorated to this level.

“This road is a major road connecting Orumba South with other communities.

“I was born in this Local Government Area.

“So fixing this road is personal to me.

“I pledge to begin work on this road within the first year of my stay in office.

“All Progressives Grand Alliance has tried their best, but their best is grossly inadequate.

“It is time for PDP to show leadership and ensure that we never experience similar neglect on our roads.”

The candidate, who is the immediate past CEO of Transcorp PLC, used the opportunity to enunciate his agenda to the people of Ogboji.

