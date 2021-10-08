Anambra 2021: INEC in the eye of the Storm – Spokesperson

Rotimi Lawrence Oyekanmi, Chief Press Secretary to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmud Yakubu, has declared that the Commission is now in the eye of storm.

He said that with the Anambra State governorship and elections in other states around the corner, the Commission requires the prayers and support of every good Nigerian.

Oyekanmi, who represented his boss at the 5th Annual Conference of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers on Thursday, gave a veiled indication that if it was possible, INEC would suspend the Anambra State election because of the potential danger it portends.

He said: “It is constitutional matter to hold election.

“Not holding elections when they are due can create constitutional crisis.

“INEC can only postpone election but cannot suspend it.

“Casting votes at voting units is not usually the problem: the problem always comes at the collation centres where INEC officials are usually kidnapped and Professors forced to announce wrong results.”

Oyekanmi pleaded with members of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers in particular and median in general to come to the rescue of the Commission by accurately reporting the election processes and pointing out anomalies in the voting processes.