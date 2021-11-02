Anambra 2021: INEC Chairman arrives Awka, meets with CP, others

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has arrived in Akwa, the capital of Anambra State, for Saturday’s governorship poll.

The Chairman arrived on Tuesday and immediately went into series of meetings with stakeholders in the election.

The first of the meetings was a consultation with the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Echeng E. Echeng.

As at press time, he was meeting with members of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security, Anambra State chapter to discuss the security situation with regard to the governorship election taking place on November 6, 2021.