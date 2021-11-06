Anambra 2021: IGP removes Head of Security 24 hours to poll

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, on Friday removed Deputy Inspector General, Joseph Egbunike, as the head of the security team for the election.

This development came barely 24 hours to the election and has been confirmed by the hierarchy of the Force.

The Force Public Relations Officer, commissioner of Police Frank Mba, at different fora on Friday, including media interviews, confirmed the development.

According to available information, Egbunike was pulled out from the security team because he is from Anambra State.

He has since been replaced with Acting Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Operations, Zaki Ahmed.

The spokesperson of the Anambra Election Monitoring Team, Deputy Superintendent of Police Nkeiruka Nwode, said the development would not affect the conduct of the election.