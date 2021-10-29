Anambra 2021: IGP justifies massive security deployment

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has justified the massive deployment of security forces for the November 6, 2021 Anambra State governorship despite the downsides it may have.

Baba spoke on Thursday at the ministerial media briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team in Abuja.

He said: “As for the massive deployment, yes, it has its advantage, and it has its disadvantage, and that is why knowing the fact that it has the disadvantage of maybe militarising the electoral process, we try to involve the engagement of public enlightenment, the engagement of stakeholders that our presence is to police the situation in two ways.

“While we are asking people to come out and vote, another group or other subversive elements are saying: ‘Don’t come. If you come, we’ll do this, we’ll do that.’

“So, there must be some level of assurance that we would give to these people to come out and that requires the massive deployment of officers and men who would also ensure that the subversive elements do not take over the process.

“While we have other elements that would police the election, we don’t even deploy them with arms.

“Those we are deploying to polling stations to ensure orderliness and checking of electoral malpractices, like vote-buying, campaigning in the place and so forth, this does not even require carrying of arms.

“But you also need to put officers on standby, on patrol that would check the would-be persons that can carry arms against the state.

“We are trying to educate and enlighten people that our presence is for the benefit of everybody, that our presence is for the benefit of ensuring that they come out and exercise their franchise of voting who they want.

“And that is the essence of the jingles we are doing, the essence of going to do community engagements, stakeholders, meetings, talking to their religious leaders and so forth.

“I think it has its advantage; it has its disadvantage, but we try to as much as possible ensure that it is for the advantage of everybody that the massive deployment should take place.”