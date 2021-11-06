Anambra 2021: APC has written results of 10 LGAs, Obiano alleges

The Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, has accused the All Progressives Congress as having written the results of the governorship election in 10 local government areas of the state.

The election, which comes up on Saturday (today) has Obiano’s party, All Progressives Grand Alliance, fielding Charles Soludo, as candidate.

The Governor raised the alarm about the result writing on Friday in a statement by his Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, C Don Adinuba.

Obiano said: “The Anambra State Government has credible intelligence showing that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has already written results of 10 Local Government Areas as regards the gubernatorial election which will take place tomorrow, November 6, 2021.

“The results are those of Onitsha North, Onitsha South, Aguata, Orumba South, Orumba North, Idemili North, Idemili South, Ogbaru, Anambra East and Anambra West. These are LGAs with high numbers of registered voters.

“APC operatives are relying on compromised Independent National Electronic Commission (INEC) officials, who smuggled out the result sheets of a number of polling units two nights ago and the result sheets of some LGAs last night, to accept and announce the results, regardless of authentic results submitted by INEC officials electronically.

“They plan to capitalise on the fact that President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has yet to assent to the new Electoral Bill which makes electronic voting mandatory to perpetrate the fraud.

“A former Senate President from the Southeast, a former State Deputy Governor who later became a Senator from the Southwest and a sitting State Governor from the Southeast are deeply involved in the fraud to toy with the destiny of the Anambra people.

“This public announcement is to alert the Anambra people, the INEC national leadership, the security agencies, the mass media, election observers, civil society organizations and the international community of this grand plot. The barefaced brigandage just cannot stand.”