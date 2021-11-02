Anambra 2021: Anambra Deputy Governor canvasses votes for APC

Dr. Nkem Okeke, Anambra State Deputy Governor, has said security challenges facing residents would be tackled as a core need for peaceful co-existence of the all persons in the state.

The Deputy Governor spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Awka, the state capital, on Monday.

Okeke said the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, Senator Andy Uba, has reassured him that security of lives and properties of Anambra people would be top on his political agenda of development.

He said Uba has a very good manifesto to transform the state to a higher standard that would be across all economic and social strata of the state to yield great opportunities.

Okeke said the opportunities would be inclusive as the young, aged and middle aged would have a say in the running of the state affairs through organised town hall meetings, seminars and workshops.

He said: “Knowledge is power.

“The ability to listen to all strata of persons would provide inclusiveness in the leadership of APC in the state.

“The needs of the people would be sought as your voices would be needed in taking major decisions in the state.”

Okeke said the political blackmail of APC being a Fulani party is not true at all.

He said the APC is a national party and the Igbo should not deny themselves their right of ownership in the political field of the nation.

He said: “Let us kill this blackmail.

“All political parties are just platform to achieve ones political aspiration.

“This is like people doing different types of businesses or universities to enrich themselves in life.

“Senator Andy Uba is our brother.

“We cannot wish it away.

“Let’s rally round him now to get closer to the centre to be able to negotiate easily the agitations we have in Nigeria polity.

“Let us remember that no governor can do as he pleases no matter the connection at the centre because we are in a democratic dispensation.

“The state lawmakers must pass vital decisions before implementation.

“We have a crop of seasoned lawmakers who are very conversant with their duties and will all times stand against what is wrong.

“It is not about the governor acting as he likes.

“If he tries, it would be resisted by the people because power belongs to the people.”

Okeke urged the electorate in the state to shine their eyes and vote massively for the APC candidate for the November 6 governorship election and disregard any political blackmail against his party and its candidate.

Okeke said: “If APC party decides now to zone the presidency to South East, will we reject it and not field in a candidate because it is Fulani party as alleged?

“My brothers, this time around let us rework on our political calculations, knowing that politics is a game of number and interest.

“Let us accept APC in our state come November 6 then we will push forward from there.

“We cannot be outside to discuss about our political emancipation.

“Any party that is not widespread cannot attract that political quest we all are looking for.”

Okeke said as a deputy governor, it has afforded him quality information that informed his decision to switch party at this moment and assured that it is not a selfish one but for the greater development of the state.

He added: “Come November 6, I appeal to all electorate to have a deep think and cast their votes for Senator Andy Uba, the APC candidate.

“Let’s make a huge sacrifice that will better the lives of our children and unborn children.

“This is not the time for sentiments, bearing grudges, blame game or playing politics with our future, but let us correct our past political mistakes so as to regain our presence in national politics.”

Okeke said he is a technocrat and had watched over the years the political terrain of the Igbos die gradually because of blackmail of few to imprison conscience of many who had held them in trust and do not really know the truth.