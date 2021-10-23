Anambra 2021: Accord candidate reacts to reported rule barring him

Dr. Godwin Maduka, governorship candidate of the Accord Party for the Anambra State governorship election slated for November 6, 2021, has said the electoral process has its rules and are sacrosanct.

Maduka spoke at a news conference with selected newsmen on Friday on the reported electoral rules barring him.

He said no electoral rules bar him from contesting the forthcoming governorship election as is being speculated on the social media.

He said late on Friday that the speculation was based on assumption that his deputy, Chief Kenneth Obi, had decamped to the All Progressives Congress.

“If it truly happened, it is not my fault and the electoral law has to be invoked rightly to curb political rascality,” he said in response to Obi’s decamping on October 20.

Maduka said those stories are mere political speculations as he had toured all 362 political wards in Anambra State with his running mate (Obi) and had concluded the political map to that effect.

He said: “My electioneering process are in top gear for me to contest the election.

“I cannot deduce where such a story is coming from.

“I have no room for speculation or distractions.

“I just heard that from you journalists and I appeal to the electorate to disregard the speculation and vote for Accord party for a transformational leadership in the state.”

NAN reports that Maduka is owner of Las Vegas Pain Institute and a renowned pain manager in the United States of America.

He had first contested for the governorship ticket on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party and lost to Valentine Ozigbo.

He switched over to Accord party to actualise his political aspirations, where he picked Obi to be his running mate.

“If it eventually turns out to be a reality, the electoral umpire has a process of law to address such a matter and am sure it will be treated,” he said.

Maduka said Accord is a party with a vision and well focused and prepared to ward off any political impediment.

He said he has a 10-point agenda, ranging from health care to quality education, technology, digital economy, women and youth empowerment, as well as security.

He said: “These visions are for the greater Anambra.

“I will do these and more because I have done it before now as shown in my community.

“I appeal to you all to give me a chance to serve the people differently to achieve uncommon growth and development.

“I am not a political jobber.

“I am not a 419.

“I want to change the political narrative of our state.

“We have less than 14 days to go for the election and I appeal to voters to be focused and not to lose sight of the mission of electing a more credible person.”

Maduka said he seeks their votes to serve the state much better and promised to replicate what he did in his community, Umuchukwu in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State, across the state.

Speaking earlier, Barth Igwedibia, Accord Party state Chairman, urged the electorate to disregard the speculation and treat it as nothing.

“Our running mate is on errand for the party, busy canvassing for voters for the party and it was misunderstood, it is all political diplomacy,” Igwedibia said.

He appealed to the electorate to be focused and shun any form of political confusion these last days and vote massively for Accord Party.

He added: “Accord and Oneness is the first log on the voters card.

“Please make no mistake and vote.

“For God said if we have one accord, ask anything, He will do it.

“Vote for Accord, the number one party, and guard your votes and be assured of massive development in the state.”

Bright Nnebedum, the Director-General of Godwin Maduka Campaign Organisation, reassured the electorate that there are no problems in the party and urged them to vote for the party.

Nnebedum dispelled the speculation that Maduka may be disqualified from the governorship race, but urged all to shun any form of political confusion and be focused.