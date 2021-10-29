Anambra 2021: 34,000 security personnel have arrived — CP

The Commissioner, Anambra State Police Command, CP Echeng Echeng, said the 34,000 security personnel and other necessary assets needed for the November 6, 2021 governorship poll in the state have arrived.

The Commissioner disclosed this on Thursday at a press briefing at the Police Command Headquarters in Amawbia.

He said all that was promised by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, for the election, had arrived.

Echeng said: “Assets and boots have been deployed to the state by the IGP.

“The IGP is very passionate and has a psychological attachment to this election.

“For everything this command has asked for he has given us an addition.

“We have support of the helicopters for aerial surveillance.

“We have gunboats to patrol the waterways.

“We have enough vehicles to operate during this election.

“And from tomorrow, you will be seeing us in the streets.

“We intend to dominate everywhere in this state and the dominance is to reassure the good people of Anambra that they’re secured.

“Everybody should come out and exercise their civic responsibility on the 6th of November.

“We are going to be very civil to them.

“But for the troublemakers, we are going to be firm and decisive on anybody who tries to prevent anybody from doing what is the right thing to do.”