Analysis: 2026 Hajj fare should be N6.8m, by Ibrahim Muhammad

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on Saturday announced the final fare for Hajj 2026 for Nigerian intending pilgrims.

The commission said the fares, which show that Pilgrims from the Southern part of the country will pay N8,561,013.67, while their counterparts from the north are to pay N8,244,813.67, while those from the north-eastern axis, comprising Borno, Yobe and Adamawa States, are to pay N8,118,333.67 for 2026 Hajj services.

NAHCON also said the fares were arrived at after consultation with the Forum of State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards.

The differentials, as usual, are derived from the cost of air tickets to and from Saudi Arabia.

Last year, pilgrims from the Northern part of the country paid N8, 457,685.59, while those from the South paid N8,784,085.59. Pilgrims from the Borno axis paid N8,327,125.59.

There is therefore, a reduction of about N218,000 to N220,000 from what was paid in 2025 compared to the 2026 Hajj fare. A commendable feat by the Commission.

I applaud NAHCON for announcing the 2026 Hajj fare early to pave the way for proper planning, which also creates certainty in the payment of the Hajj fare by intending pilgrims.

But has NAHCON concluded the cost of pilgrims’ accommodation in Makkah and Madinah? Has there been a fixed amount for catering services in Makkah and Madinah? Have airlines agreed to stick with last year’s cost of an air ticket, or is there any agreed adjustment in costs?

However, the 2026 Hajj fare has an increase of about N3.6 million compared to the 2024 Hajj fare. Talks of assets and liabilities.

The 2026 Hajj fare has added assets compared to the 2025 Hajj cost, while the 2026 Hajj fare is a product of liabilities compared to the 2024 Hajj fare. One year apart. A liability of course.

During the 2024 Hajj, Pilgrims from Nigeria’s Southern part paid N4,899,000 as Hajj fare; those from the Northern part paid N4,699,000, while Yola and Maiduguri paid N4,679,000 for the 2024 Hajj.

The above excludes the 90 billion subsidy provided by the federal government, in which each pilgrim was said to have benefited with about N1 million.

There are 25 Hajj services provided in the templates used in the 2025 Hajj cost indices. 11 Services were tabulated on the value of N1,600,00 to $1 US dollars, though the forex stood at N1,520 to 1$ when the 2025 Hajj services were paid for. An unfinished transaction.

Now, what is the exchange rate used to tabulate the 2026 Hajj fare, and how much is the BTA for 2026 Hajj pilgrims?

The 2025 Hajj pilgrims were paid $500, with each pilgrim paying N800,000 for the BTA. What is the BTA equivalent in dollars and naira?

As of today, forex stood at N1,492 to $1. This means that the dollar rate for the 2026 Hajj is lower than the 2025 Hajj.

The total US dollar component in the 2025 Hajj fare is $4,622. The dollar component should be N6,872,266.92 if the same amount is converted based on the current exchange rate of N1,492 to the USD.

The local components of the 2025 Hajj fare is N36,000, which includes NAHCON’s administrative charges, Development levy, uniforms, Yellow card, States’ admin charges, and Registration forms.

If all domestic services remain the same and there are no increases in the dollar-based services in Saudi Arabia, the 2026 Hajj fare should be N6,857,398.32 plus the N36,000 local components, which is N6,893,398.

Unless the system adopts another anticipatory higher exchange rate, as happened last year.

The projection is based on my experience that all hajj services have been captured under the hajj fare template, and even the BTA is announced along with its naira equivalent – at least that is what is obtained when Uba Mana served as Head of Media in NAHCON.

My analysis may not be accurate, but I want to be proved wrong.

Ibrahim Muhammad is National Coordinator, Independent Hajj Reporters