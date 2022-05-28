Anakwenze withdraws from PDP presidential race

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Aspirant, Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze, on Saturday withdrew the party’s presidential race.

Anakwenze made the announcement of his withdrawal during his remarks at the PDP National Convention going on In Abuja on Saturday.

He said that he joined the race to fix Nigeria and make it work, planned to make the mineral resources of the country work for the citizens while also tackling poverty.

He, however said that because of the development in party and issues on the convention he was withdrawing from the race.

He said that it was just two days ago he got the list of the delegates which was one of the reasons that made him to withdraw from the race.

Anakwenze however, urged the delegates to vote for aspirant that has the capacity to develop the country.