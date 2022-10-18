An unprecedented presidential legacy for good governance, sustainable development in Nigeria, by Oluwole Adeoye Daini

Good governance and sustainable development are some of the commonest desires of every Nigerian irrespective of the tribe, gender, political affiliation, religion, political affiliation, economic status and other socio-demographic parameters. Since Nigerian independence, good governance in terms of citizens’ access to food, good health, education, housing, employment, security, among other basic necessities of life, have been the yearnings of almost all categories of citizens in Nigeria, just like in many other parts of the world.

The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (As Amended) made provisions for all these basic necessities of life in its chapter two, albeit a provision in the same Constitution made same non-justiciable. In other words, making the government not accountable or answerable for the lack of the basic necessities of life for its citizenry at all levels of government.

It is however good to note that good governance and sustainable development in terms of citizens’ access to food, good health, education, housing, employment, security, among other basic necessities of life, have been elusive to most Nigerians for several decades consequent upon the provision in Section 6(6)(c) of the Nigerian Constitution that made all these things non justiciable.

It is therefore a positive development and a heart-gladdening occurrence to almost all Nigerians, particularly those in need of the basic necessities of life, that the incumbent President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as the Principal to all the parties in the Appeal No CA/A/702/2013 through the same Appeal No CA/A/702/2013, which was withdrawn by the consent of all the parties through a Court process filed on the 24/12/2020 in the Court of Appeal in Abuja and subsequently signed, stamped and returned to the same Court, consented and/or acquiesced to the Federal Government of Nigeria to establish an authority that shall be saddled with the responsibility of promoting and enforcing the Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy in accordance with Item 60(a) of the Exclusive Legislative List of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (As Amended), as one of the terms of withdrawing the said Appeal by consent.

It is good to state that this is an unprecedented and probably the best and biggest presidential legacy of the incumbent President for good governance and sustainable development in Nigeria as contained in the unanimously signed, stamped and returned 24/12/2020-dated Withdrawal By Consent Process in the Appeal No CA/A/702/2013 in the Court of Appeal Abuja Division pursuant to Order 11 Rules 2, 4 and 5 of the Court of Appeal Rules 2016, Section 9 of the University of Ibadan Act, among other Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, for the decriminalization of the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Attorney General of the Federation, the Federal Ministry of Education and the National Universities Commission in the Appeal No CA/A/702/2013 and for the extrication of the Court of Appeal and the Federal High Court and their alter egos from any form of complicity in the criminal acts of conspiracy and forgery of the 04/12/2009-dated judgment in the Suit No FHC/ABJ/M/692/07, of which said forgery had earlier been admitted and confessed in writing by the University of Ibadan and its College of Medicine (the first and second Respondents in the matter) through their Counsel, and of which said 04/12/2009-dated forged judgment in the Suit No FHC/ABJ/M/692/07 had been owned in writing by the University Ibadan in the letter dated 17/08/2015 with Reference No R/11/P.8 to the Inspector General of Police. The presidential legacy also helped in preventing Nigeria from becoming a failed state, which would have been the case without the decriminalization of the aforementioned entities, except the first and second Respondents. Suffice it to state that the withdrawal by consent process stated that any acts aimed at preventing any aspects of its implementation, including the forfeitures, shall not only constitute a criminal act but also a treasonable act as it would be tantamount to keeping the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Attorney General of the Federation, the Federal Ministry of Education, the National Universities Commission, the Court of Appeal and the Federal High Court as criminalized entities.

Suffice it to posit that all the Respondents had also unanimously admitted that their heads not only obeyed but had also prevented the contravention of their oaths of offices, the public officers code and the Nigerian Constitution by acquiescing to the consent component of the letter dated 20/11/2020 to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces for the decriminalization of the third, fourth, fifth and sixth Respondents and their alter egos in the same Appeal and for the extrication of the Court of Appeal and the Federal High Court and their alter egos from any form of complicity in the criminal acts of conspiracy and forgery of the 04/12/2009-dated judgment in the Suit No FHC/ABJ/M/692/07 and which resulted in the Appeal No CA/A/702/2013; and that the withdrawal by consent process, with or without any other proceedings, shall constitute the formal written authority for the appropriate officer or officers of the court and/or other law enforcement agencies for the enforcement of the contents.

All the good citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria therefore have a big reason to rejoice and celebrate with this unprecedented, extraordinary and unique gift for good governance and sustainable development, including most of the components of the Sustainable Development Goals, to all Nigerians living and yet-unborn.

Dr. Oluwole Adeoye Daini; 08189301799; [email protected]