An open letter to Primate Ayodele on Chelsea’s sack of Graham Potter, by Remilekun Olaonipekun

Dear Primate Elijah Ayodele,

I have a question for you!.

I have been an ardent follower of your prophecies and my area of concentration is the sports aspect. I am a lover of football and my favourite club is Chelsea FC.

For some time now, I have been watching your prophecies concerning the club and one of the viral videos captured you warning Chelsea to sack Graham Potter and seek the blessings of the former club owner, Roman Abrahamovic in order to progress.

This prophecy was released late last year. I remember your words were “Chelsea is finished. If they are not careful, they will not function again. The people who bought Chelsea should go back to the owner and get his blessings.

“Otherwise if they put 10, 20 strikers, defenders, the best keeper in the world, there is a curse troubling Chelsea at this moment. I have told you, take these words very very seriously if you want to progress, otherwise Chelsea can go to total relegation. Any team that faces Chelsea now can beat them, they need spiritual cleansing for them to wake up to the challenges that are ahead of them.”

In another prophecy, you mentioned that the Coach, Graham Potter cannot offer the club any tangible thing because according to you, his aura isn’t favorable for the club.

Many saw this prophecy and laughed but as a concerned football lover, I stayed put to observe how things would turn out in the coming matches and to my surprise, it was as though Chelsea had been placed under a serious curse. They never won any match and their best game would be to play a goalless draw with their opponents.

I remember I was in a conversation with some of my friends who were not Chelsea fans and they were discussing the English Premier League. One of them, who had seen me watch your prophecy on my club said your prophecy on the curse placed on Chelsea keeps coming to pass at every match we play. He said that since you released the prophecy, Chelsea has become really worse than they were before you spoke. He was right actually.

Sincerely, the new owners of Chelsea should have listened to your warnings and sacked Graham Potter as the club’s manager but they didn’t. When the club lost to Aston Villa on Saturday, I remembered your words that the club was moving towards relegation and truly, Chelsea is headed towards relegation with the position the club is in the league.

Now that we have gotten a new coach sir, is it not too late for Chelsea to be saved from relegation? Can the club still make any significant impact this season?

From a concerned Chelsea Fan,

Remilekun Olaonipekun.