An open letter to Mudashiru Obasa, by Abiodun Kolawole

My dear Muda (I opt to call you this because it reminds me of your Agege base), I am sure you will be wondering why I chose to reach you through this medium. The truth is that I cannot think of any other means to get your attention other than this. With the current battle to save your political career, it is certain that getting to have a decent conversation with you over dinner may not be feasible, at least for now.

There comes a time in every man’s life when the truth will matter; he will hear it or see it; he will face it or dodge it; he will push it or dump it. Whichever choice he makes, time – that old element that recognizes our feats and follies – will judge.

You are now at that point. You need to make a choice between clinging to your job and bowing out in dignity to continue a political trajectory that has recorded many prizes.

What should you do, considering your removal, return and all the intrigues that featured in the drama? Leave. Go. Quit.

The All Progressive Congress has been accused of turning democracy on its head – the majority in the House don’t want you and they said so publicly, but you’re back. Our revered leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, has been wrongly criticized by those who insist that he sanctioned your path of brigandage. You know he never did. Now, how many individuals and institutions are you going to take down on your way down?

The Yoruba say when a visitor is being shown the head of the yam, the part that is buried in the ground to grow, it is time for the visitor, if he is the discerning type, to leave.

My dear brother, it’s time to

Hmmmmmn!

If I were you, I would have used this trying period to do a sober reflection about my personality. The same colleagues that cheerfully elected you their leader no longer want you. And they are so unequivocal about it. “We reject, Obasa”, they all chorused on the day you chose to throw dignity into the mud by invading the House in a commando fashion.

Yes, talking about that ignominious invasion of the sacred House, what on earth did you think you were doing? Don’t you know that as the number 3 man in the State you have become a role model of some sort, especially to the younger ones? What did you think you were doing forcing your way into the hallowed Chamber in such a disgraceful manner? Many will never forget the scene in which you, like a motor park chief going for a motor park election, stormed the House, breaking doors and tearing down windows. Over what?

Hmmmmmn!

A good name, they say, is better than silver and gold. What legacy do you think you are leaving behind for posterity? A legacy of thuggery?A legacy of gansterism? A legacy of hooliganism? Why are you so desperate about holding on to power at all cost?

In your solitude moment, don’t you ever think of the fact that you will meet your Maker one day?

At that moment, when you are face to face with the Owner of your life, what would you tell him? Remember, those who readily obliged you to desecrate the same institution you are meant to preserve would not be there with you. It would be you alone with your Maker.

It was reported that after your recent reinstatement, you were to to also put up a resignation letter within 24 hours to pave the way for a new Speaker who would also come from Lagos West, just as you. But what have we seen since then? You have been running from pillar to post to hold on to the Speakership, against the wish of the majority of your colleagues. It is on record that 37 out of your 40 colleagues do not want you.

But in your desperate and insensitive manner, that means nothing to you. You would rather be Speaker or nothing.

No matter what anyone may think of Hon. Mojisola . Meranda, she will never be accused of lacking respect for party and elders. She has show the world the true meaning of integrity, Omoluabism (the art of being well-behaved) and bibireism (being well-raised).

My dear Muda, it is your turn to show some respect for the party, its leaders and its numerous supporters- go in peace. Leave.

Despite having the overwhelming backing of her colleagues, she decided to act bravely. She accepted to toe the line of the party elders. Now that is what is called bibire ko se fowo ra! (nothing like being well-raised). Sadly, for you, that means nothing!

Of course, for opportunists like you, who regrettably find themselves in the corridor of power, all that matters is power, power and more power.

O mase o (what a pity)!

Well, predictably, you are behaving true to type. Now that Meranda and her loyal lawmakers have bowed to the dictates of the party, one would have thought that you also would follow the same honurable line. For any logical person, anything other than that will be treacherous, dishonorable, disrespectful and, to say the least, another invitation to anarchy.

From the tone of all the lawmakers who spoke at plenary during Meranda’s resignation and your second coming, it was very clear that the lawmakers would have wished for Madam Speaker to continue.

It was obvious they took the painful decision to accept her resignation as a show of respect to the party. Some of them betrayed emotions, weeping. That was how painful the whole thing was to them.

They all spoke glowingly of the short time that Meranda was in the saddle as Speaker.

My dear Muda, it would be shameful and ignominious for you to want to force yourself on your colleagues. It is quite clear that majority of them are not ready to have you as their Speaker.

Forget those sycophants and palace jesters who hail your as “number one”; “Speaking Speaker”; “leader of the House that is above common standards of Excellence” and other empty panegyrics. They are liars. What you need is the truth. Go home.

The tears of your colleagues have sent to the world a strong message; that they will never love you. Can a man be the husband of a woman by force?

Can’t you see that Lagos is too important in the President’s plan to re-engineer the nation’s economy to be thrown into needless political turmoil? If, indeed, you are to earn the appellation of Right Honourable affixed to your name, the most honorable thing for you to do is to follow to the letter the spirit of the political settlement by also tendering your resignation.

That is the only path to honour. You might think that the people are docile and could be taken advantage of as you like. But the last election (2023), where your party lost the presidential ballot in Lagos is a pointer to the fact that the people can not be taken for a ride for too long.

Muda, Lagosians are watching.

My dear Muda, this year marks the 10th year that you have been Speaker in the House. Se oye idile ni? (is it a family birthright?). Politically, you have had a good run, more favoured than many. There is no need to set the family house on fire, just to prove a point. Going all out to war is not looking good on you and your party, which your actions have damaged like a crashed car.

Muda, there is more to say, but let me allow you to ponder on this for now. Abo oro la n so fomoluabi……..(a word is enough for the wise). The time to go is now.

Think, Muda, think!

I’m yours sincerely,

Abiodun Kolawole wrote via abbeykola1905@yahoo.co.uk from Alimosho, Lagos

