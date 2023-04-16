AMVCA9 nominee announcement holds today, hosts unveiled

The 9th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards nominee announcement will be aired today at 7pm.

The announcement of the nominees will be hosted by award-winning actors, Bisola Aiyeola and Adjetey Anang.

They will do this alongside talented kid actors, Jasmine Olarotimi and Nifemi Lawal from the popular Africa Magic original telenovelas, The Johnsons and Ajoche.

Fourteen categories will be open to public voting, while 21 categories will be decided by the panel of judges headed by veteran film director, producer and writer, Femi Odugbemi.

Making a debut would be two new categories: Best Original Telenovela and Best Unscripted Original.

The 9th edition will also feature the return of the Best Online Social Content Creator category, Best Africa Magic Original Drama Series and Best Africa Magic Original Comedy Series.

The AMVCA recognises outstanding achievements in the African film and television industry and has become one of the most prestigious awards in the continent’s entertainment industry.

Viewers can join the conversation using the hashtag #AMVCA9 and follow @africamagictv for live tweets.

The full list of nominees will be published on the Africa Magic website, following the announcement.

The 9th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is proudly brought to you by Africa Magic in Association with MultiChoice and is sponsored by Amstel Malta and Zagg Energy Drink.