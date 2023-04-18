AMVCA: Kunle Afolayan’s ‘Anikulapo’ bags 16 nominations

Renowned filmmaker and actor Kunle Afolayan’s 2022 movie: Anikulapo, has received the highest number of nominations at the ninth edition of Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.

Anikulapo was nominated in 16 different categories of the awards, which was unveiled by the organisers on Sunday.

The nominations list has rolled out and Anikulapo is going head to head with other brilliantly done movies.

Anikulapo was directed and produced by Afolayan.

He said of the nominations: “The nominations list has rolled out for the 9th edition of the Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA) and we are excited to have ANIKULAPO nominated in 15 categories with 16 nominations.

“I often say, that award shows serve to let creatives and creators know that their work and effort is being recognized and valued.

“ANIKULAPO is going head to head with some other brilliantly done movies and we are honored to be part of the list.”

The ninth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards will hold from May 18 to 20, 2023 in Lagos, Nigeria.

AMVCA is organised by MultiChoice in partnership with Africa Magic and is an annual celebration and recognition of Africa’s talents, stories, art and culture.