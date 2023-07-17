AMVCA didn’t nominate me despite having better content – Skit maker, Nasboi

828 828

Skit maker, Lawal Michael Nasiru aka Nasboi, has criticised organisers of the African Magic Viewers Choice Awards for not nominating him in the Online Social Content Creator category for the award’s ninth edition.

Nasboi claimed he submitted a video for nomination but did not get recognised while his junior colleagues were nominated.

He stated this while featuring on TVC’s programme, ESplash.

Nasboi insisted that he had a better 2022 than most skit makers, insisting that he deserves at least a nomination even if he was not going to win the award.

He said: “You know AMVCA started involving us; content creators category exactly two years ago. That first time, I wasn’t really upset that I was not nominated. But this second time if AMVCA is watching, I deserved a nomination.

“In the first year, my friend that got a nomination said, bro, ‘We submitted our videos to AMVCA for nomination consideration’, I’m like, okay, that makes sense. I can understand why I was omitted.

“But 2023, this one that just passed, Nasboi was fire in 2022. I deserved a nomination. This is a humble brag. 2022, I was on fire. I made amazing contents; funny and inspirational. Then, I submitted a video to AMVCA for nomination consideration. A video way better than a lot of the videos that were nominated.

“You know, when I saw the nominations. I expected a nomination. I want to win but if I don’t win, I’m fine. But I just needed to get a nomination because I deserved it”, he said.