AMVCA 8 gets new category: Best Online Social Content Creator

MultiChoice in association with Africa Magic recently announced the Call for Entries for the eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.

For the eighth edition, organisers have announced the introduction of a new category for Best Online Social Content Creator.

This is in recognition and acceptance of the growing popularity and quality of social media content across the continent.

This category will consider short form content created for and exhibited on social media platforms.

The media is evolving and digital media is slowly becoming the blueprint.

In the past year, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic and the world locked at home, there was a rise in creative and impactful social media content across the continent.

These content creators have gradually carved a niche for themselves around their craft and this is why this category is important.

“We are very excited about the Best Online Social Content Creator category as we believe this will further underscore our commitment to represent all content creators and inspire new talent. There is no better time than now to recognize and celebrate this growing digital community as we stage the eight edition of the awards,” said Dr. Busola Tejumola, Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria.

For this category, creators are to submit their best short form content that has been publicly broadcast on social media or viewed between December 1, 2019 and November 30, 2021.

Entry guidelines for the eighth AMVCAs below:

Prepare a five-minute-long showreel for your online submission

Log on to the Africa Magic website. Click on the AMVCA eighth edition banner that will take you to a submissions page.

Fill out the submission forms and upload the clip. A unique reference number will be allocated to each completed online submission.

Please ensure the video edit represents the category of entry and is under 300MB.

Quoting your unique reference number, send a hard drive of the submitted project to one of the following, based on your region:

Nigeria

Busola Komolafe

Africa Magic

4 Industrial Street, Ilupeju

Lagos.

South Africa

Sibongile Mabel Nkosi

Magic Center

137 Bram Fischer Drive, Randburg, 2123

Kenya

Margaret Mathore

2nd floor, MNET offices

Local Production Studio

Jamhuri Grounds off Ngong road.

For digital file delivery mechanism, entry guidelines and additional information, please visit our website at: www.africamagic.tv/AMVCA

For more information, please visit: www.africamagic.tv/AMVCA and follow all official handles of Africa Magic on Facebook and Instagram.

The eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is brought to you by Africa Magic in association with MultiChoice and is proudly sponsored by Amstel Malta.