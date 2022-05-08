AMVCA 8: Everything you need to know about the first-ever AMVCA Runway Fashion Show

The 8th edition of the AMVCAs kicked off yesterday with the opening gala, and it will be running for eight days. In association with Africa Magic, MultiChoice has put together a lineup of events for this year’s award show, one of which is the first-ever AMVCA runway show.

It will hold at 5 pm today at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos, to promote Africa’s rich cultural fashion heritage showcased over the years through Africa Magic and the AMVCAs.

Here’s everything you need to know about the runway show:

The top 9 designer finalists would be showing their original collections and pieces:

Amy Aghomi, Azeezat Alawusa, Ezioghene Egbelefiyo, Felix Asuquo, Ikechukwu Nwosu, Obinna Omeruo, Omowunmi Pillot, Oseluese Okpamen, and Sophie Chamberlain were selected as the finalists for the ‘AMVCA design for Stars competition. Tonight, they will be showcasing their original pieces, and we can’t wait to see them!

Miz Vick would be hosting the show:

Miz Vick is a media personality who has previously worked on shows like BBN: Unlocked, The Headies, Bovi Man on Fire, Lords of the Ribs, Rhythm Unplugged, AY Live, etc. She will be making her AMVCA hosting debut at the first-ever AMVCA runway fashion show.

Celebrities would be walking the runway in their previous AMVCA outfits:

A few celebrities will grace the runway in former AMVCA outfits of their choice. It would be one of the night’s highlights, and we are super excited about it.

Guests and attendees will vote for the best collection to walk the runway from the top nine designers:

Even though coming this far in a Pan-African competition is a big win, there can only be one true winner. This evening, the audience will vote for their favourite collection at the fashion show. We guess that there would be a tie. What do you think?

Special musical appearances:

There would be special performances from your favourite musicians to thrill guests to an evening of entertainment. One of the most anticipated performances of the night is Styl Plus’. From the early 2000s, the musical group stole our hearts with numerous hits like ‘Olufunmi’, ‘Imagine That’, ‘Call My Name’, ‘Iya Basira’ and more. Even though they split up, their music was the foundation of many love stories across the continent, and we can’t wait to see them team up once again at the show.

There you have it! These are some exciting things lined up for the first-ever AMVCA runway show. For more information, visit www.africamagic.tv/AMVCA and follow all official handles of Africa Magic on Twitter, Facebook and Insta gram..

The eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is brought by Africa Magic in association with MultiChoice and is proudly sponsored by Amstel Malta.