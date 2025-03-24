AMVCA 2025: List of nominees unveiled

The list of nominees for the 2025 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards has been unveiled.
The 2025 AMVCA nominees are those who made remarkable contributions to the industry from December 31, 2023 to December 31, 2024.
This year’s AMVCA features 27 categories, including 18 non-voting and nine audience voting categories.
There are also two juried accolades – Lifetime Achievement and Trailblazer Awards.
The non-voting categories will be adjudicated by a panel of judges led by renowned filmmaker Femi Odugbemi.
Full List
Best Digital Content Creator
Iyo Prosper Adokiye
Taaooma
Elozonam Ogbolu
Hoviare Freedom
Chiamaka Uzokwe
Jide Pounds Ibitoye
Ariyiikedimples
Brainjotter
Best MultiChoice Talent Factory
Gone
Everything Light Touches
The Immersive Alarm
Deadbeat
Nwananga
Rivals in Time
Best Scripted M-Net Original
Uriri
All Mine
My Fairytale Wedding
Italo
The Caller
Kam U Stay
Recognition for Indigenous Language Films
Best Indigenous Language (West Africa)
Seven Doors
Lisabi: The Uprising
Kaka
Anikulapo: The Rise of the Spectre
Mai Martaba
Best Indigenous Language (East Africa)
The Caller
Empty Grave
Makosa ni Yangu
Sabotage
Wa Milele (Forever?)
Best Indigenous Language (South Africa)
Walvis Tale
The Vow
Mwizukanji
Man of Gold
Lukas
Key Acting Categories
Best Supporting Actress
Meg Otanwa (Inside Life)
Tina Mba (Suspicion)
Ireti Doyle (All’s Fair in Love)
Ini Dima-Okojie (Skeleton Coast)
Mercy Aigbe (Farmer’s Bride)
Omoni Oboli (Wives on Strike 3)
Darasimi Nadi (Aburo)
Best Supporting Actor
Gabriel Afolayan (Inside Life)
Adedayo Adebowale (Lisabi)
Aliu Gafar (Seven Doors)
Femi Jacobs (Freedom Way)
RMD (Christmas in Lagos)
Uzor Arukwe (Suspicion)
Mike Afolarin (House of Gaa)
Efa Iwara (Princess on a Hill)
Best Lead Actress
Chioma Chukwuka (Seven Doors)
Gbubemi Ejeye (Farmer’s Bride)
Uzoamaka Onuoha (Agemo)
Uche Montana (Thin Line)
Uzoamaka Aniunoh (Phoenix Fury)
Hilda Dokubo (Wives on Strike 3)
Bimbo Ademoye (Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre)
Best Lead Actor
Gideon Okeke (Tokunbo)
Bucci Franklin (The Weekend)
Femi Branch (House of Gaa)
Thapelo Makoena (Skeleton Coast)
Bimbo Manuel (Princess on a Hill)
Stan Nze (Suspicion)
Femi Adebayo (Seven Doors)
Adedimeji Lateef (Lisabi: The Uprising)
Excellence in Film Editing
Inkabi (Tongai Furusa)
Christmas in Lagos (Martini Akande)
Skeleton Coast (Jordan Koen)
Soft Love (Holmes Awa, Paballo Modingoane)
Lisabi: The Uprising (Anthill Studios)
Princess on a Hill (Laughter Ephraim, Peter Ugbede).