AMVCA 2025: List of nominees unveiled

The list of nominees for the 2025 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards has been unveiled.

The 2025 AMVCA nominees are those who made remarkable contributions to the industry from December 31, 2023 to December 31, 2024.

This year’s AMVCA features 27 categories, including 18 non-voting and nine audience voting categories.

There are also two juried accolades – Lifetime Achievement and Trailblazer Awards.

The non-voting categories will be adjudicated by a panel of judges led by renowned filmmaker Femi Odugbemi.

Full List

Best Digital Content Creator

Iyo Prosper Adokiye

Taaooma

Elozonam Ogbolu

Hoviare Freedom

Chiamaka Uzokwe

Jide Pounds Ibitoye

Ariyiikedimples

Brainjotter

Best MultiChoice Talent Factory

Gone

Everything Light Touches

The Immersive Alarm

Deadbeat

Nwananga

Rivals in Time

Best Scripted M-Net Original

Uriri

All Mine

My Fairytale Wedding

Italo

The Caller

Kam U Stay

Recognition for Indigenous Language Films

Best Indigenous Language (West Africa)

Seven Doors

Lisabi: The Uprising

Kaka

Anikulapo: The Rise of the Spectre

Mai Martaba

Best Indigenous Language (East Africa)

The Caller

Empty Grave

Makosa ni Yangu

Sabotage

Wa Milele (Forever?)

Best Indigenous Language (South Africa)

Walvis Tale

The Vow

Mwizukanji

Man of Gold

Lukas

Key Acting Categories

Best Supporting Actress

Meg Otanwa (Inside Life)

Tina Mba (Suspicion)

Ireti Doyle (All’s Fair in Love)

Ini Dima-Okojie (Skeleton Coast)

Mercy Aigbe (Farmer’s Bride)

Omoni Oboli (Wives on Strike 3)

Darasimi Nadi (Aburo)

Best Supporting Actor

Gabriel Afolayan (Inside Life)

Adedayo Adebowale (Lisabi)

Aliu Gafar (Seven Doors)

Femi Jacobs (Freedom Way)

RMD (Christmas in Lagos)

Uzor Arukwe (Suspicion)

Mike Afolarin (House of Gaa)

Efa Iwara (Princess on a Hill)

Best Lead Actress

Chioma Chukwuka (Seven Doors)

Gbubemi Ejeye (Farmer’s Bride)

Uzoamaka Onuoha (Agemo)

Uche Montana (Thin Line)

Uzoamaka Aniunoh (Phoenix Fury)

Hilda Dokubo (Wives on Strike 3)

Bimbo Ademoye (Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre)

Best Lead Actor

Gideon Okeke (Tokunbo)

Bucci Franklin (The Weekend)

Femi Branch (House of Gaa)

Thapelo Makoena (Skeleton Coast)

Bimbo Manuel (Princess on a Hill)

Stan Nze (Suspicion)

Femi Adebayo (Seven Doors)

Adedimeji Lateef (Lisabi: The Uprising)

Excellence in Film Editing

Inkabi (Tongai Furusa)

Christmas in Lagos (Martini Akande)

Skeleton Coast (Jordan Koen)

Soft Love (Holmes Awa, Paballo Modingoane)

Lisabi: The Uprising (Anthill Studios)

Princess on a Hill (Laughter Ephraim, Peter Ugbede).

