Amuzu natives express joy over Sen Abaribe’s community project in Abia

The people of Amuzu Autonomous Community in Abia State have expressed joy over the construction of Obinubi-Mgbedala Road.

The road, they said, would accelerate development in the area.

This was made known during a grand reception organised by the community in honour of the Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe, in Amuzu, Umuahia South Local Government Area (LGA) on Friday.

The approximately one kilometre Obinubi-Mgbedala Road project was attracted by Abaribe.

Eze Chukwuemeka Iruke of Amuzu Autonomous Community said that the road construction had brought hope and succour to the people.

Iruke narrated that the community had experienced untold hardship because of the absence of a motorable road in the community.

He commended Abaribe for his quality representation, adding that his effort in attracting projects to the areas outside his constituency was laudable.

The community’s Women Leader, Ihedinma Peter, said that in the past it was difficult for farmers to move their produce to the market because of the deplorable state of the road.

Peter said she was delighted that the ongoing construction of Obinubi-Mgbedala Road had solved that problem.

Similarly, the President-General, Amuzu Development Union, Osinachi Ogbuehi, said that the road project had given the community a sense of belonging.

Ogbuehi related: “Since the inception of democratic rule in 1999 till date this is the first time a road was constructed in the community.”

A farmer, Rex Uwakwe, also said that although the work is yet to be completed, what remained was the construction of a bridge across the stream and the remaining part of the road.

“We are optimistic that the visit of Abaribe to our community will facilitate the completion of the project in record time,” Uwakwe said.

Responding, Abaribe disclosed that the road project included a bridge which would connect the villages that made up the community.

According to him, the ongoing road construction would be completed in record time.

He further indicated that he would not relent in protecting the interest of the people of Abia through quality representation in the senate.

The minority leader pointed out that he was a firm believer in ensuring that people in locations outside his constituency benefited from projects that would improve their wellbeing.

The highlight of the occasion was the conferment of a chieftaincy title of “Mmiri na soro oha nke Amuzu” – water that flows for the people of Amuzu.

In addition, Abaribe inspected solar mini-grid facilities which he attracted to Abia State University Teaching Hospital, Osisioma LGA, Amaorji Primary Health Centre, Isiala Ngwa North LGA and Methodist Hospital, Bende LGA.

