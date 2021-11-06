Amuwo Games 2021: Peter Rufai urges athletes to showcase potentials

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, has called on the athletes competing in the 2021 Amuwo Games to use the Lagos mini sports festival to showcase their talents.

Rufai made the call on Saturday at the opening ceremony of the third edition of the games in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The former goalkeeper noted that the bi-annual games had progressed from its maiden edition and helped to create synergy in the community.

He added that the games would also help to discover new talents within the community and support them to have worthwhile careers in sports.

Rufai said: “Everyone has come out in large numbers and we are all enjoying the moment.

“There is a committee to ensure that talents are scouted out from all these.

“As we proceed, there is no doubt that greener pastures will be assured, there’s no doubt that they will get support and their energy will be engaged in meaningful sports.”

Rufai commended the convener of the games, Seun Ayeni, and his team, AOLG Chairman, Valentine Buraimoh, and sponsors for ensuring its continuity.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the ongoing games will hold every weekend in November at various locations within the local government area.