Amuka-Pemu a living monument to truth, patriotism – Information Minister

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, has said that Chief Sam Amuka-Pemu “is a living monument to truth, justice, and the undying spirit of patriotism”.

The Minister stated this at the 90th birthday celebration of Amuka-Pemu, the publisher of Vanguard Newspapers, held Friday night at the Eko Hotel, Lagos.

A statement on the Minister’s speech at the event was made available to newsmen by his Special Assistant on Media, Malam Rabiu Ibrahim, on Saturday.

The minister praised the media icon for his steadfast commitment to journalism, democracy, and nation-building over several decades.

“Amuka-Pemu is the quill through which Nigeria wrote its democratic rebirth, the watchful eye that never blinked through decades of darkness, and the gentle yet unyielding force that nurtured journalism into our collective noble institution.

“His fingerprints are imprinted on some of the most iconic mastheads in our media history: The Daily Times, Sunday Punch, The Punch, and Vanguard.

“These are not just newspapers. They are chronicles of our national life, mirrors that have reflected our hopes, struggles, and triumphs,” Idris said.

The Minister further highlighted the publisher’s pioneering role in co-founding The Punch in 1971 and establishing Vanguard in 1983 during a period of political turbulence.

Idris emphasised that these ventures were borne not in pursuit of power or glory, but out of duty to country, truth, and the voiceless.

“Yet, to describe Amuka-Pemu as a journalist is to say too little. He is a guardian of the national conscience, a sentinel of our democracy, and one of the last standing titans of press freedom in Africa.”

Idris commended Amuka-Pemu’s unwavering courage during Nigeria’s difficult journey from military dictatorship to democracy.

The Minister used the occasion to call on all media professionals and institutions to honour Amuka-Pemu’s legacy, not merely with words, but recommitment to a media that is truly free, fearless, fair, and responsible.

He thanked President Bola Tinubu for recognising Amuka-Pemu’s lifetime contributions with a National Honours award.

“It is only gratifying that His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu has led this historic charge yesterday by recognising your service to Nigeria with a National Honours Award.”

““May we, the inheritors of his vision, carry forward the torch of truth with the same grace, courage, and integrity that have defined these 90 remarkable years.

“And may the generations to come know that in our time, there lived a man named Uncle Sam, who walked in humility, stood for justice, wrote with purpose, and lived for a truly democratic Nigeria,” Idris said.

