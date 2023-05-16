Amotekun tortures 14-year-old boy to death over stepmother’s N500

Operatives of the South West security outfit, Amotekun, in Ondo State have been accused of torturing to death a 14-year-old boy, Ayomide Adeghalu, over his stepmother’s missing N500.

The mother of the boy, Mary Adeghalu, made the allegation on Monday when she spoke with newsmen in Ondo.

According to information made available by Adeghalu, Ayomide, who stays in Ogbonkowo area of Odojomu in Ondo town, was unable to account for the N500 from the sale of rice he hawks for his stepmother.

The stepmother, according to reports, allegedly flogged him, believing that this will make him confess on the whereabouts of the money.

However, when this did not yield the desired result, she allegedly handed him over to Amotekun operatives.

Adeghalu, who said the case had been reported at Fagun Police Station in Ondo town, said she divorced the father of the deceased many years ago and that the boy stayed with the stepmother.

She said: “l was informed about the condition of my son and had to rushed to the area to rescue him from those the stepmother handed him over to torture him over missing N500.

“I was surprised about the death of my son, Ayomide, because he was hale and hearty the last time I saw him.

“He never complained of any ailment, only to learn that he was tortured to death by some security officials over missing N500.

“My son was wasted simply because he couldn’t account for ordinary N500.

“I want justice.”

The Amotekun Corps was yet to speak officially on the development as at press time.

