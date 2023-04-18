Amotekun secures release of man kidnapped from Fulani settlement

The Amotekun Corps in Osun State said it has secured the release of a man kidnapped from a Fulani settlement at Ago-Igbira in Ila-Orangun area of the state.

The Amotekun Commander, retired Brigadier General Bashir Adewinmbi, made this known in a statement on Tuesday.

In the statement in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, Adewinmbi said the victim, Muhammed Jubril, was released when the local security outfit closed in on the abductors.

According to him, the abductors bolted and left behind the victim at about 8pm on Monday when they sighted some operatives of Amotekun.

He said: “The victim was held hostage in the forest between Agbamu and Arandun villages, a forest in the boundary between Osun and Kwara States.

“Amotekun was combing the forest based on intelligence report, and as our operatives were closing in on the suspects, they ran away, leaving their victim behind.”

Adewinmbi said the victim had been reunited with his family without paying ransom, adding that investigation was continuing to arrest the kidnappers.

He said the Seriki Fulani of Ago-Igbira commended and appreciated the efforts of the Amotekun operatives for the release of their son.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Muhammad was abducted from their settlement on April 12 at about 1:40am, where one Hassan Jubril was killed.