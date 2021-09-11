Amotekun rescues three remaining travellers from kidnappers

Operatives of Ondo State Security Network Agency, code-named Amotekun, have rescued the remaining three people who were kidnapped last Wednesday in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the victims were travelling to Lagos from Ifira-Akoko in Akoko South-East Local Government Area of the state when they were kidnapped by gunmen.

The incident occurred at the bad portion of Idoani-Ifira Road in Akoko South-East council area.

NAN also reports that the Amotekun corps had gone after the kidnappers and rescued nine victims on Thursday.

The State Commander of Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye, on Saturday in Akure told newsmen that the remaining three victims had now been freed.

Adeleye said the victims would be reunited with their family members later today (Saturday).

He said his men responded to a distress call from concerned citizens.

“I can confirm to you that we have rescued the three remaining victims and they will be reunited with their families today,” he said.