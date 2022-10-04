Amotekun, police rescue husband and wife kidnapped in Ondo

The representative of Akoko South-West 1 constituency in the Ondo State House of Assembly, Gbenga Omole, has commended security personnel and community leaders for the quick rescue of two of his constituents abducted on Saturday.

Mr. and Mrs. Japhet Balogun were abducted on their way to the farm in Igbegun, Supare, Akoko South-West Local Government Area.

Omole stated on Monday in Akure that the quick response of the South West security outfit, Amotekun Corps, and the police in the rescue operation was commendable.

He noted that their quick pursuit of the kidnappers made the assailants to abandon their victims unhurt before escaping.

He said: “Amotekun personnel and the police in the area did superlative job.

“I also appreciate the Ondo State Government and other states in the South West for establishing the Amotekun Corps.

“I particularly commend Ondo State’s Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for giving the Amotekun Corps and the police in the state maximum support, which has ensured their great performance.”

Omole enjoined his constituents to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement to the authorities as the issue of security could not be left to government alone.