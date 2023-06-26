Amotekun, Operation Burst kill notorious hoodlum in Oyo

A notorious suspected hoodlum, identified as Musiliudeen Gbolagade, popularly known as MC, has been gunned down by a combined team of operatives of Western Nigeria Security Network codenamed as Amotekun and Operation Burst.

MC was killed in Iseyin, Iseyin Local Government Area of Oyo State, South West Nigeria.

It was gathered that the middle-aged ‘MC’ alongside his accomplices, had been fingered in many robberies and gun duels in the Isalu community and many residents have concluded that he engaged in kidnapping and other notorious cases in the area.

Investigations revealed that he was feared by the rural dwellers, where he reigned as a leading thug, forcefully collecting rent from shop owners, landlords and business owners.

An informed community confirmed that he allegedly shot one of the security men during the raid of his hideout, before being shot to death, while his corpse had been deposited at the Oketapemo Police station for onward movement to Ibadan, the State capital.

When contacted on the phone, the state Commandant of Amotekun, Olayinka Olayanju confirmed the incident, saying, “Yes, it was true. We have neutralised him. It was a combined team of Amotekun and the Police, Operation Burst.

“He had committed so many atrocities, crimes in the area. Even this Monday morning, he engaged security personnel in a gun duel and they gunned him down,” Olayanju confirmed. The Punch.