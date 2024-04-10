Amotekun nabs 45 suspects for alleged kidnapping, other offences in Ondo

The Western Nigeria Security Network (Amotekun Corps) in Ondo State has arrested no fewer than 45 suspects for alleged kidnapping and other crimes.

The Corps’ Commander in the state, Adetunji Adeleye, made the disclosure while parading the suspects before newsmen on Wednesday in Akure.

He said that the suspects committed the alleged offences in different parts of the state.

Adeleye explained that while 14 suspects were arrested for alleged kidnapping, five were for burglary, two for violating the anti-grazing law and four others for disturbance of public peace.

The Amotekun commander said that the remaining suspects were arrested for offences including dangerous driving, stealing, and possession of stolen goods, among others.

He said that Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State had ordered the release of 28 of the suspects, arrested for minor offences.

“The governor released them in the spirit of the festive period and they will be released with strict warning not to perpetrate such acts again,” Adeleye said.

According to him, the remaining suspects will face the full wrath of the law for committing such crimes.

He said that the corps has been able to break a kidnapping syndicate in Akoko LG.

Also Read

“The two kidnap victims are here present and the bike the kidnappers were supplied with.

“This kidnap syndicate has confessed to several kidnapping activities in Akoko, Kogi and Edo states and we are still looking for their sponsor who is at large,” the commander said

Adeleye reassured residents in the state that the corps would sustain the fight against crime, stressing “there is no hiding place for criminals in Ondo State.”