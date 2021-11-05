Amotekun nabs 18 suspected terrorists with guns, daggers in Ondo + Photos

Operatives of the South West Security Network, also known as Amotekun, in Ondo State arrested 18 persons who hid guns and daggers in bags of tiger nuts concealed in their vehicle that was intercepted.

The development was confirmed in a statement by the Spokesman of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Olabode Olatunde.

The statement said the vehicles conveying the dangerous weapons had initially escaped from some checkpoints before the occupants were later apprehended.

He said: “Operatives of the Amotekun Corps in Ondo State have intercepted a bus loaded with 500 pieces of daggers and guns concealed under the seats of their vehicle.

“Also intercepted were various sizes of knives concealed inside Tiger nut bags.

“18 people suspected to be bandits were arrested with the vehicle while two buses escaped.”

The Ondo State Commander of Amotekun Corps, Adetunji Adeleye, who paraded the suspects before newsmen, said the three buses escaped from various checkpoints before the suspects were arrested in Ondo town.