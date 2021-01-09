Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has said the South West Security Network Agency, also known as Amotekun, must not turn into another Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force.

Soyinka’s position on Arise TV on Saturday, came amid reports of the excesses of some members of the Amotekun Corps.

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, had on Friday vowed to deal with members of the Corps found to have overstepped their boundaries.

Speaking on Saturday, Soyinka said operatives of the Amotekun Corps must be trained on ethics so that they don’t become more brutal and ruthless than the officers of the defunct SARS.

He also said they must be trained to understand the essence of their job.