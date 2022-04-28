Amotekun in Osun State apprehends ritual killer in Ilesa

A 33-year-old alleged ritual killer, Afeez Odusanya, has been apprehended by the Osun State Security Network, codenamed Amotekun, for exhuming the corpse of a dead body and removing its tooth for money ritual purposes.

The Amotekun Field Commander in the state, Comrade Amitolu Shittu, made this known when he paraded the suspect.

At the parade on Wednesday at the Amotekun office in Sabo area of Osogbo, Odusanya said: “I started my quest for money ritual in 2016 but it failed twice after several rites.

“During that time, I evacuated two dead bodies but I was arrested after the third attempt at the Ilesa burial ground.

“I was caught after I evacuated a corpse at a burial ground in Ilesha which I want to use for money ritual.

“I have been evacuating corpses since 2016 and removing their parts for money ritual purposes but the rites failed.

“I evacuated corpses at Sagamu, Ogun State but was caught in Osun while trying to remove the tooth of a corpse.

“It takes me about 30 minutes to remove the tooth from the corpse.

“It takes me lesser time with my previous experiences.

“I will advice other youths attempting to venture into money ritual to desist from it because it is not real.”

Shittu promised that the perpetrator of the act would be made to face the wrath of the law.

He hinted that in no distant time, he would be handed over to conventional security for prosecution.