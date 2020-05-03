In a bid to ensure effective take off and efficient management of the Ekiti State Security Network, the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has approved the appointment of members of the Governing Board of the Ekiti State Security Network Agency (AMOTEKUN Corps).

The appointments were contained in a statement on Sunday by Fayemi’s Chief Press Secretary, Olayinka Oyebode.

The statement named Akin Aregbesola as Chairman of the Board, with Brigadier General Joe Komolafe (retd) as the Corps Commander.

Members of the Board were named as Dr. B.J. Akin-Obasola, Joel Idowu Ajayi and Major Fatai Fakorede (retd).

The Governor also approved the appointment of Justice Cornelius Akintayo (retd) as Chairman, Independent Amotekun Complaints Board.

The appointments, Oyebode said, take immediate effect.