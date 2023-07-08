Amotekun arrests two for impersonating police, FRSC officers, stealing

828 828

Brigadier General Bashir Adewinmbi, Commander, Amotekun Corps in Osun State, has said two suspects were arrested by the corps for impersonating as police and Federal Road Safety Corps officers and stealing in Ile-Ife.

The Commander of the Amotekun Corps made the development known in a statement he issued on Friday.

Adewinmbi, in the statement, said the suspects: Isaiah Ezekiel, 41, from Cross River State; and John Koffi, 60, from Togo, on Thursday conspired and burgled a house in Eleweran Kajola Village Ile-Ife, where they stole a bag of cement.

He said Ezekiel would dress in a mobile-police uniform, while his accomplice, Koffi, would put on a Federal Road Safety Corps beret whenever they area going out for their criminal operations.

He added: “The suspects were arrested after a complaint was lodged at the Ile-Ife Amotekun Command by a resident, who spotted Ezekiel around 11.00 p.m, with a bag of cement.

“Operatives of the corps swung into action and arrested the suspect, Ezekiel, who subsequently gave up his accomplice, Koffi.

“He equally confessed that they have both been robbing residents and burgling houses in the village for a long time.”

Adewinmbi said a mobile police uniform, a FRSC beret, an iron toy gun and items suspected to be charms, were found in their possession when they were arrested.

He said the suspects had been handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

Adewinmbi thereafter called on residents of the state to always give prompt and adequate information that would help curb crimes and apprehended criminals to security agents.