Amotekun arrests two for allegedly stealing lorry batteries in Osun

The Amotekun Corps in Osun said it had arrested two suspects for stealing batteries of a lorry at Igbaye Community, Odo-Otin Local Government of Osun.

Brig-Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi, (Rtd.) Commander of the corps in Osun stated this while addressing newsmen in Osogbo on Wednesday.

He said the suspects, in the early hours of Monday, removed the batteries of a tipper lorry belonging to a resident of Igbaye community.

He said the duo was arrested later on Monday, after the lorry owner reported the theft of his batteries (two 100mhs batteries) to the corps.

“The complainant reported that the batteries were stolen in the early hours of Monday and Amotekun operatives swiftly swung into action and subsequently arrested the suspects.

“The suspects were arrested at the point where they went to sell the batteries.

“Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to stealing the batteries from the complainant’s truck,” he said.

He said the suspects have been handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

He said the corps will continue to work and collaborate with the police and other security agencies to curb crime and criminality in the state.

Adewinmbi said residents should continue to provide the corps with useful information that will help in preventing crime in the state.