Teenager nicknamed Oyenusi re-arrested for over 40 robberies

The Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN), codenamed Amotekun, in Ondo State on Monday arrested a juvenile robber (name withheld), who adopted the name of a notorious Nigerian armed robber, “Oyenusi”, for stealing in the state.

Adetunji Adeleye, the state Commander of the WNSN, disclosed this while addressing newsmen on the arrest of 31 suspects for alleged crimes ranging from kidnapping, illegal possession of firearms, stealing and vandalism, among others.

Adeleye, who recalled that the suspect was once arrested three years ago by his men before being handed over to the juvenile home for rehabilitation, said the suspect was 13 years old when he was first arrested.

“We rearrested a young boy we arrested three years ago and took to juvenile home for illegal possession of firearms and robbery.

“And when we first arrested him, he was 13 years old. The best we could do then was to hand him over to juvenile and see if he could be rehabilitated.

“But right now, he is 16, this time around, he broke into a number of shops and removed items. Between then and now, he confessed that he had engaged in over 40 house breaking activities,” he said.

Adeleye, who doubles as the Special Adviser (Security Matters) to the state governor, also said that nine suspects were arrested for alleged kidnapping, while five were nabbed for stealing and four were apprehended for vandalism.

According to him, 13 suspects were also arrested for illegal possession of firearms and house breaking, among others.

“Today, we have 31 suspects that have been terrorising different areas of Ondo state. All 31 suspects were arrested within a week of operation across the 18 local government areas of the state,” he said.

The Commander explained that following the increasing rate of kidnapping in the country, the corps in conjunction with the Nigeria Police Force, Army, Department of State Service (DSS) and other sister security agencies have commenced clearance operations.

He said the operation was to flush out kidnappers and other criminals from the forests and other strategic locations in the state.

“So, it is time for kidnappers and other criminals to park and leave Ondo state, otherwise they will soon be paraded like their colleagues,” he said.

The corps commander reassured residents to go about their businesses without fear, stressing that the state will not be a hiding place for criminals.