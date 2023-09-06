Amotekun arrests ex-convict over house breaking, phone theft   

The State Commander, Osun Amotekun Corps, Retired Brig.-Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi, Wednesday said the corps arrested an ex-convict for allegedly breaking into a room and stealing a woman’s phone in Osogbo.

Adewinmbi in a statement explained that the suspect was arrested on Sunday at about 5.00 a. m., after the woman he entered suddenly woke up and raised the alarm.

“Amotekun Corps have arrested a 40 year-old-man, Rufai Wasiu, for burgling a house at the back of Adunni Olorisa House, Ibokun Road, Osogbo and stealing a phone.

“The suspect was apprehended when the lady, whose room he broke into, suddenly woke up and raised an alarm which attracted neighbours.

“He was caught by residents and later handed over to Amotekun operatives from the Osogbo Command,” he said.

Adewinmbi said when the suspect’s house at Ologun Compound Ibokun Road, Osogbo, was searched by Amotekun personnel, goat ropes were found in his room.

He said this confirmed reports that he was also into stealing goats and other livestocks in the area.

The Amotekun commander said during interrogation, the suspect admitted to the crime and that he spent three months in jail last year, which was his second imprisonment for stealing.

He said the suspect had been handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.