Amotekun arrests ex-convict over alleged theft in mosque

The Western Nigeria Security Network (Amotekun Corps) in Osun State has arrested an ex-convict, 30, who allegedly stole an electronic music mixer at a mosque in Isale-Osun, Osogbo.

Brigadier General Bashir Adewinmbi, the Commander of the Corps in Osun State, said this in a statement on Friday.

He said that the suspect was arrested on Tuesday by worshippers.

Adewinmbi said: “The suspect, who disguised as a worshipper, was apprehended at around 6:30am and handed over to operatives of Amotekun for stealing an electronic music mixer inside a mosque at Isale-Osun.

“He was caught by worshippers of the mosque after stealing the mixer and attempting to escape.

“He was caught packing the electronic mixer into a sack after the morning prayers, thinking all the other worshippers had left the mosque.

“The worshippers quickly called the attention of the Amotekun Osogbo Command to the act and our operatives swung into action immediately and arrested the suspect.”

Adewinmbi said that during interrogation, the suspect confessed to being an ex-convict who just finished serving a four-year jail term in March for stealing.

He said that the suspect, an indigene of Edo State, had been handed over to the police for investigation and prosecution.