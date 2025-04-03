Amotekun arrests 28-man syndicate of fake travel agents

The Ondo State Security Network Agency says it has arrested a 28-man syndicate of fake travel agents, notorious for duping innocent people on visa processing to the United States and Australia.

Chief Adetunji Adeleye, Commandant of the agency codenamed Amotekun Corps, who disclosed the development Thursday in Akure, explained that the criminal syndicate charged their victims in a fake attempt to procure a visa for them.

Adeleye said that the suspects also kidnap their victims after they might have dispossessed them of their belongings.

“They invite unsuspecting members of the public that they want to help them procure U.S. and Australian visa.

“Once their victims come, they collect money ranging from one thousand five hundred U.S. dollars to two thousand U.S. dollars from them, and also kidnap them and house them in Oda, Akure.

“And the only condition under which they allow their victims to leave the place is to bring another set to be kidnapped.

“The eagle eye of the intelligence section of Amotekun corps was able to pick them and right here today, we have 28 of them.

“We equally have those of them that were rescued by the corps and their families,” he said.

The commandant advised youths to ensure that their transaction was with credible people in their quest to seek greener pastures abroad.

He alleged that the 28 suspected kidnappers had defrauded thousands of people, adding that the syndicate was an international one being coordinated by a Ghanaian resident in Akure, who was presently at large.

“We are sure that the long hand of justice will catch up with him.

“There are so many profitable ventures that you can engage in as a young man in Nigeria.

“I want to encourage you that now that the Ayedatiwa-led government is resolute in guaranteeing security of lives and property in the state, you can equally join the wagon in the agricultural sector,” he said.

Adeleye also said that the corps in another development arrested 33 suspects for alleged kidnapping, cultism, attempted murder, theft and open grazing across the state.

He reiterated the ban on the operations of motorcyclists between 8 pm and 5 am except those on essential duties.

He said that the corps would henceforth clamp down on erring motorcyclists and unregistered vehicles across the state.

According to him, most of the criminal activities are carried out by motorcyclists.

He urged members of the public to go about their legitimate activities, urging them to give useful information to the corps on 08079999989.

