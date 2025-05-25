Amotekun apprehends six suspects for alleged house breaking, stealing

The Osun State Security Network Agency (Amotekun Corps) says it has apprehended six suspects for alleged house breaking and stealing.

A statement by the state spokesperson, Yusuf Idowu, on Sunday said three of the suspects were involved in the theft of iron steel valued at over N4.5 million from a steel company in Ede.

“The suspects were arrested by Amotekun operatives for conspiring to steal large quantities of iron steel from their workplace, a steel manufacturing company located in Ede.

“Investigations revealed that the trio, who are employees or closely affiliated with the company, had been stealing iron materials over time and selling them to a scrap dealer in Sabo, Ede, at prices ranging between N3,000 and N7,000, a fraction of the total market value.

“Upon interrogation, one of them confessed that this was not their first involvement in such criminal activities.

“He admitted that they had been conducting the thefts for a long time before their recent attempt was foiled during a surveillance operation by Amotekun,” he said.

Idowu further said that a suspect from Ila-Orangun was also arrested for breaking into a residential building and stealing household items, including a television set, a generator and Iron steel.

He said the suspect during interrogation claimed that he stole the items to support himself.

Idowu said another suspect from Osogbo was also taken into custody after being linked to the theft of iron steel in Eleweran, Ile-Ife, and the theft of a mobile phone at Toll Gate, Ile-Ife.

“He was apprehended after a complaint was lodged with Amotekun, who then tracked him to his hiding location,” he said

He said a 32-year-old suspect from Osogbo, was also caught while removing aluminium fabricators from a newly constructed building within the Ede North Local Government Secretariat premises.

Idowu said the suspect had forcibly broken the windows and fittings before being spotted by a resident who promptly alerted security operatives.

Adekunle Omoyele, the Osun Amotekun Corps Commander, commended his officers for their quick responses to the cases, and urged the public to continue to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to relevant authorities.

