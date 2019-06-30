The spokesman of the All Progressives Congress in Ogun State, Comrade Tunde Oladunjoye, has reacted to the publication by Premium Times on the existence of illegal armoury and stock-pilling of arms and ammunitions by the immediate past Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, describing it as a “vindication”.

Oladunjoye said this in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Sunday.

He said: “You will recall that on September 8, 2018, I raised an alarm that I moved a motion on a purported endorsement of Hon. Kunle Akinlade as the ‘consensus candidate’; of the APC in Ogun State under duress. You will also recall that I said the meeting was held at an underground hall inside the Government House in Abeokuta where I felt my life was not safe and the only way out was for me to first play along by carrying out the instruction of the Governor delivered to me by the then party chairman, Chief Derin Adebiyi; the latest revelation by the Premium Times that there was actually an illegal armoury operated by Senator Ibikunle Amosun at the government house, harbouring about 1000 AK47 riffles and around four million bullets has vindicated me and confirmed to me that I took the right decision to safe my life.

“Though I knew there were some illegal small arms, including English pistols, in the possession of Senator Amosun and his boys, I never knew such huge stock-pilling of arms existed right in the government house. I thanked my stars for my wise decision to play along at the sham ‘consensus meeting’. I now wonder what some people who said I shouldn’t have played along will say. In fact, how many of us at that meeting would have honoured Amosun’s summons if we knew we will be inside the same government house and sharing the same venue with, and probably sitting on an illegal armoury of about 1000 assault riffles and about four million bullets? How many visitors would want to visit the governor if they had known that he had such huge weapons in the government house? How many residents of Abeokuta will even walk or drive past the government house with its illegal armoury if they had the tip-off?

“Without mincing words, I am urging President Muhammadu Buhari, in his capacity as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to quickly order investigation into the Amosun gun-running scandal. Such collection of huge arms and ammunitions can only exist in the military barracks in Nigeria. Or, how many AK47 or millions if bullets can the police in Ogun State boast of? Mr. President should urgently investigate this matter as I believe there are more to be unraveled. It will be interesting to see the manifest for the importation of the ammunitions and its distribution and usage in Ogun State in the last seven years. We do not believe that President Buhari appointed Mr. Amosun as a satellite ‘Commander-in-Chief’.

“There is no better time for Mr. President to demonstrate his recent reaffirmation of Nigeria’s support to the International Criminal Court In fulfilling its mandates, than now.”