Amosun: No NYSC member had twins for me, vows to jail rumour mongers

The Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, on Friday vowed to smoke out those purveying rumours and falsehoods against him and ensure the are sent to jail.

The governor, while speaking at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, during a Town Hall meeting of stakeholders for the 2018 Budget, veered off the prepared speech to clear the air on some speculations against him.

The meeting was organized by the state’s Ministry of Budget and Planning for the purpose of collecting inputs of all stakeholders and building them into the preparation of the 2018 Executive Appropriation Bill, but Amosun used the avenue to clear air on rumours being circulated against him.

The governor accused some unnamed politicians, whom he said are aspiring to govern Ogun State in 2019, of being responsible for the spate of falsehood churned out against him and his administration.

The Governor, who cited the reported raid of his Lagos home by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission as the latest in the series of falsehoods being circulated against him, vowed to “smoke out” the perpetrators and jail them.

He dismissed the recent rumour of EFCC raid on his home as a “concoction of idiots”.

He said instead of those aspiring to govern the state to tell residents how they intend to transform the state and make it better, they have resorted to engaging some “idiots” who would sit in a room space to concoct falsehood in the vain hope that lies and rumour mongering would help the governorship aspirations of their masters.

Amosun also broke his silence in the case of a lady on National Youth Service Corps who was rumoured to have had twin-babies for him in less than a year ago.

The Governor lamented that the rumour gained so much currency that his mother-in-law had to call him to confirm if what she heard about a “second wife” having twins for him was true or not.

He said he has been married to his wife, Olufunso Amosun, in the last 26 years and had never kept a girl friend, let alone having one that delivered twins for him, adding that the rumoured twins issue also got to the notice of his wife.

He noted that task of keeping one wife is even challenging today in Nigeria and had no plans whatsoever to double such challenges with additional baggage.

He noted that those purveyors of falsehood could beat James Hadley Chase to it in “fiction concoction” in bids to malign him.

On the expected 2018 budget, Amosun said his administration would make judicious use of it, adding that he work round the clock to ensure that all on-going programmes and projects were completed on or before May 2019.

He called on the Federal Government and the National Emergency Management Agency to make provision for special funds to be disbursed to some states which had put infrastructure in place to prevent flooding.

According to him, giving fund and relief materials to the states ravaged by flood is good but others that put measures in place to avert flooding in their respective states should also be rewarded with fund as a form of encouragement.

. Vanguard.