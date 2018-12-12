Amosun meets Labour leaders, says government will offset all outstanding arrears 

At a meeting with the leaders in his office on Wednesday, the governor urged them not to paint the state black on the pages of newspapers as his government is more than committed to workers welfare.

The Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has met with labour leaders in the state, restating his government’s commitment to offset all outstanding deductions, including leave bonus and promotion arrears

Amosun implored the unions not to send wrong signals to the people, saying: “Our state is doing well in the comity of states in Nigeria.”

He said his office is always open for negotiations, adding that his government would not relent in bettering the lives of the people.

Addressing newsmen after the meeting, the Deputy Governor, Chief Yetunde Onanuga, restated the resolve of the government towards enhancing the welfare of workers, urging the labour leaders not to politicise issues of outstanding arrears.

Speaking on behalf of the organised labour, the Chairman of the Joint Negotiating Council, Comrade Abiodun Olakanmi, was optimistic that the state government will offset all outstanding entitlements of workers before the end of the tenure of the administration.

“With all that the governor has said and promised, we believe there is light at the end of the tunnel,” he added.