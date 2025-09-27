Amorim not worried about future at Man United 

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim said he is not concerned about his job at the end of another day when a previous step forward was followed by another one back.

The optimism generated by the victory over Chelsea seven days ago was lost in a 3-1 defeat at Brentford that keeps United firmly in the bottom half of the Premier League.

Manchester United have collected 34 points from Amorim’s 33 league games in charge and have still to win successive matches.

The promised improvement after last season’s woeful 15th-place finish is yet to materialise, and afterwards Amorim was forced to answer more questions about his future.

“I am never concerned about my job – I am not that kind of guy,” he told the BBC on Saturday.

“It is not my decision.

“I will do the best I can every minute I am here.”

United officials have repeatedly stressed their support for the former Sporting boss, but it is days like this when that belief is called into question and, with no midweek games to divert attention, ensure the inquest is extensive.