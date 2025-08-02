Amnesty urges Tinubu to act on Dadiyata’s disappearance six years on

Amnesty International Nigeria has called on President Bola Tinubu to take personal interest in the unresolved case of Abubakar Idris, popularly known as Dadiyata, who was abducted from his Kaduna home six years ago.

The organisation made the call at a press briefing on Saturday in Kaduna, to mark the sixth anniversary of Dadiyata’s disappearance.

The Country Director of Amnesty International Nigeria, Isa Sanusi, urged Tinubu to demonstrate leadership by ensuring a credible investigation into the case and bring answers to the family.

“President Tinubu must take interest in the case of Dadiyata and direct security agencies to reveal what has been done to find him.

“The family and Nigerians deserve the truth, not silence,” Sanusi said.

He said Dadiyata, a university lecturer and social media critic, was allegedly abducted on August 2, 2019, by masked gunmen at the gate of his home in Kaduna, and has not been seen since.

Also Read

The Amnesty chief described “enforced disappearance as a serious human rights violation under international law’ and urged the president to ensure such practices do not become tolerated in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, Dadiyata’s brother, Usman Idris, said the family had endured trauma and heartbreak, including the loss of their mother and uncle, amid the uncertainty surrounding his fate.

He added that their father’s health had deteriorated due to years of emotional distress, while the family continued to wait for justice.

Dadiyata’s wife, Khadija Lame, said their children were growing up without their father and constantly asked painful questions about his whereabouts.

She appealed to the president and security agencies to intervene and end the family’s long standing agony.

Post Views: 19