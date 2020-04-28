The Lagos State Government has released the names of 204 inmates to be freed from the Nigerian Correctional Service Custodial Centres in Lagos.

The Controller, NCoS, Lagos State Command, Sam Iyakoregha, confirmed the receipt of the names of the inmates while presenting the list to the Deputy Controller of Correction in-charge of the Ikoyi Custodial Centre, Ayoola Opadeji, on Tuesday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 204 inmates are part of 2,600 announced by the Federal Government to be released in line with its amnesty policy to decongest the country’s Custodial Centres against the outbreak of COVID-19.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, had on April 9 announced that the Federal Government granted amnesty to no fewer than 2,600 prisoners nationwide.

Aregbesola had said the amnesty would benefit inmates that were 60 years and above, those suffering from ill-health likely to result in death and convicts serving three years and above with less than six months to serve.

He added inmates with mental issues and inmates with an option of fine not exceeding N50,000 as prospective beneficiaries of the amnesty.

The Lagos NCoS boss, who was represented by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Rotimi Oladokun, said the 204 prisoners would be released from all the Custodial centres in Lagos.

According to Iyakoregha, 53 inmates would be released from the Ikoyi Correctional facility and 18 from the Badagary Custodial centre.

He added that nine inmates from the Female Custodial Centre, Kirikiri; 89 from the Medium custodial centre, Kirikiri; and 35 others from the Maximum Custodial Center in Kirikiri, Lagos would also regain their freedom.

The NCoS boss commended the Federal Government for its magnanimity toward the Correctional Service in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak.

He further urged the inmates to be of good behaviour when reintegrated into the society adding that any act of lawless on their part would not be tolerated.

The Controller noted all hands were on deck at the Lagos command to ensure that quality services were provided always.