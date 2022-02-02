Amnesty: Adamawa State pardons 31 inmates

The Adamawa Jail Delivery Committee says it has pardoned 31 inmates of the Mubi and Maiha Correctional Centres in Mubi and Maiha Local Government Areas of the state.

Chief Judge of the State, Justice Musa Nathan, confirmed this to newsmen in Yola, the State capital, affirming that the freed imates included six females.

Nathan said Wednesday that the committee had so far visited custodial facilities in Yola, Hong and Dumne in Song LGAs.

“The purpose of the visit is to reach out to the inmates and to identify with them on how to ease the challenges being faced in the correctional centres.

“It is also aimed at finding out the condition of sanitation, hygiene and provision of amenities among others,” he said.

He explained that the judicial arm in the state was set to establish more courts including a new High Court 2 in Mubi South LGA.

Nathan further said that the development followed significant rise in the demand of justice service delivery in the state.

Justice Nathan added that the judiciary had concluded plans to establish additional courts before the end of 2022, to fast track justice delivery to the common man in the society.

The Chief Judge also assured prompt training for magistrates to boost their professional capacities and enhance justice delivery in the state.

