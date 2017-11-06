Amnesty: 400 militants to surrender arms in Ondo

Four hundred members of a militant group in Ondo State, United Sea Wolf Avengers, have announced plans to surrender their arms so as to be included in the Federal Government’s Amnesty programme.

The group made the announcement in a statement issued in Lagos on Monday and signed by its leader, General Deji Ehinmowo, and the General Secretary, General Akinfemi Raymond.

The Ondo State Government had on October 23 announced that the Federal Government would on November 9 incorporate ex-militants in the riverine area of the state who were willing to surrender their arms for the Amnesty programme.

The group said its 400 members from five different camps would use the opportunity created by the Second Phase of Amnesty programme of Federal Government to surrender their arms.

It stated: “We humbly want to appeal to Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agents not to compromise standard in the coming Amnesty programme scheduled for November 9, 2017 in Ondo State.

“During the first phase of the Amnesty in 2009, Gen. Deji Ehinmowo, leader of United Sea Wolf Avengers, was served a letter dated July 16, 2009 with reference number NOA/OD/AW/02 by the Federal Government on the need for his camp to embrace Amnesty.

“He then insisted that using Amnesty proclamation as avenue to purchase arms for the political thugs will not be accepted.

“We are ready and prepared to cooperate with the Federal Government to ensure that the programme achieves its desire results.

“400 militants from five camps under us have dissociated themselves from the planned vandalism of pipeline in Niger Delta.

“We are ready to dialogue with Federal Government now.

“We want to ensure that there is peace in the riverine communities in Ondo state.”

The group assured oil companies and investors in the riverine community of the state of their safety at all times.