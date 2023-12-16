AMML boardroom crisis: Lawyer urges Wike to respect court judgments, orders

A lawyer, Faruk Khamagam, has called on the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to respect court judgments and orders affirming Alhaji Faruk Abubakar as the valid Managing Director of Abuja Markets Management Limited.

Khamagam, who is Abubakar’s counsel, made the call on Friday at a press briefing in Abuja.

He said the Minister, who is not just a lawyer, but a life bencher, ought to respect judgments and orders coming from the same bench he is a member of in the interest of the integrity of the judiciary and the rule of law.

He reminded him that an Abuja Federal High Court and National Industrial Court had, on various occasions, decided on the controversy surrounding the headship of the AMML to the favour of his client.

The lawyer restated that a FHC, in suit number: FHC/ABJ/CS/499/2023, on July 10, 2023 reaffirmed Abubakar as the authentic MD of the company besides an NIC judgement in a suit marked: NICN/ABJ/62/2023, which also validated his position as the valid and substantive MD and chief executive officer of AMML.

Khamagam equally reminded that following the purported meeting of July 17, 2023, wherein Abubakar was removed as MD, he said the same NIC, on July 26, 2023, made an interim order restraining the defendants, including the FCT Minister, from giving effect whatsoever to the purported removal.

He said: “However, despite the subsistence of these judgments and orders, subsequent events have shown total disregard and lack of respect for the judiciary and judicial processes on the parts of FCT Minister, FCT General Counsel, and their foot soldiers, including but not limited to Mohammed Abbas Yakubu, the Commissioner of Police, FCT, among others.”

To set the record straight, he said: “Our client remains the valid, substantive and authentic managing director and chief executive officer of the AMML, based on the valid and subsisting judgments and order of the courts.”