Amir Khan wants to fight Manny Pacquiao in Qatar when boxing resumes following the coronavirus crisis.

The former world champion has not fought since his facile win over Billy Dib in Saudi Arabia last summer.

That followed defeat by Terence Crawford in which Khan quit during the sixth round due to a low blow.

But the Brit believes he can still compete with the best, including former training partner Pacquiao who holds one of the welterweight world titles.

“I like to box… I’d love to continue boxing, and whenever I see my trophies and my achievements, it boosts me even more [to continue in the sport].” he told beIN Sports.

“I want to reach the level that I can fight against anyone without fearing anything.

“I want to fight against Manny Pacquiao, he’s the champion.

“Why don’t Qatar host the event, as it’s already prepared for the 2022 World Cup? I love Qatar and I loved my last stay there.”

Khan, 33, has been among a number of boxers who have helped their communities during the pandemic.

He offered the use of his brand new wedding venue to the NHS and has given aid to people in the UK and Pakistan.

“It’s always nice to help the people in need whether they are here or somewhere else around the world,” he added.

“We are currently giving support to the people who suffered from Coved-19 here in England and Pakistan.

“We give food and support to people who don’t have work at the moment, or who have had their work affected from the current situation.”